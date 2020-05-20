First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

