First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 167,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock worth $3,137,946 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 887,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,165,948. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

