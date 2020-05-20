First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 27,419 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 2,310,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,410. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

