First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP remained flat at $$29.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $30.35.

