First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,026. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

