First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,416. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

