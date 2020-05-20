First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 232.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

