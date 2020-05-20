First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $524,865,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,784. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

