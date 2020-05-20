First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,193. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

