First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.07. The stock had a trading volume of 106,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.67. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.