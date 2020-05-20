First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $343.14. 485,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,329. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

