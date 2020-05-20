First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

