First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 655,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,063,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

