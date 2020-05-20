First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $215.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,967. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.