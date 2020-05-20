First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AFLAC by 19.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 2,230,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,871. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

