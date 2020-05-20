First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 575,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

