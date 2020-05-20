First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,825,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,311,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

