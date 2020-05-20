First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 879,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,052. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

