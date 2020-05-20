First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,461 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996,993 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,423,000. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,126,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,531. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

