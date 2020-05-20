First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

