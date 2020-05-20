First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $133.47. 80,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $136.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

