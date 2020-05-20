First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,966. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 407.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.