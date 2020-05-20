First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

