First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 39,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

