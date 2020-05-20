First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,599 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.97% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

FFTY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,375. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

