First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 23,211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. 34,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

