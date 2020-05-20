First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 27,551 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,427,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,017,000 after buying an additional 269,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 498,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 389,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,073. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

