First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 29,787 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

XSLV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 44,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,343. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

