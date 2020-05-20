First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,171. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.