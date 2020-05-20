First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,718 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after buying an additional 303,516 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after acquiring an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $19,329,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $245.35. 145,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

