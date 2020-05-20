First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.50. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

