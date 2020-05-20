First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

