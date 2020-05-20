First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First Republic Bank worth $143,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,282,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 701,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

