First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Position Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.60% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1,497.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDMV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 21,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

