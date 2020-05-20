Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -610.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,087.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,112 shares of company stock worth $14,146,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

