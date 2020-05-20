FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Insiders purchased 514,471 shares of company stock valued at $790,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.