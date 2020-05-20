Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

FL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 826,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,188. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $56.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

