Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,910 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 7,671,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,257,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

