Gabalex Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

