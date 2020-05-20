GameCredits Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $8,183.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00463420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005259 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.