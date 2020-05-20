Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.31 Million

Brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to post $959.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $970.50 million and the lowest is $948.12 million. Gartner reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 212.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

