Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 339.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of IT stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

