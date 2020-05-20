Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Purchases £16,000 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Harry Kenyon-Slaney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

LON GEMD traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.10 ($0.40). The stock had a trading volume of 200,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.11. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.40 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of $41.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEMD shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.75 ($0.43).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

