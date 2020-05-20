Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 328,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Miles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter R. Wheeler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,306 shares in the company, valued at $694,451.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,123 shares of company stock valued at $120,588 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.98. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.