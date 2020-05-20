Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.22% of Glaukos worth $180,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.