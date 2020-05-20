GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,920 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,920 ($25.26) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.85).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 24.80 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,685.40 ($22.17). 9,809,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,611.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,679.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0003131 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders have purchased a total of 43 shares of company stock worth $67,411 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

