GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,351. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

