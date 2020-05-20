Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.54

Media coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of -1.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Goldman Sachs BDC’s score:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

