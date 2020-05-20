Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 8,584 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

MSFT stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

