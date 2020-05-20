Grenke (GLJ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Grenke (ETR: GLJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Grenke was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Grenke was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Grenke was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Grenke was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Grenke was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Grenke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Grenke was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Grenke was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Grenke was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Grenke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Grenke was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Grenke was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

GLJ traded up €1.28 ($1.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €66.25 ($77.03). 42,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.69. Grenke AG has a 12 month low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 12 month high of €104.40 ($121.40). The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

